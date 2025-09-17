IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IREN from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jones Trading lowered IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

IREN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. IREN has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $37.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 4.03.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. Analysts anticipate that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IREN

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Situational Awareness LP grew its position in IREN by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,228,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IREN by 45.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 936,333 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IREN by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,956,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of IREN by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

