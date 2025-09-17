iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.48. 6,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 20,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSCZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21,433.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.