iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $115.41 and last traded at $115.38, with a volume of 9599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.81.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3091 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.
The company has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
