iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.14. 151,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 211,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

