Itaconix (LON:ITX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Itaconix (LON:ITX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 171.31% from the company’s previous close.

Itaconix Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of ITX stock opened at GBX 119.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -868.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.81. Itaconix has a twelve month low of GBX 92.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 175.

Itaconix (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaconix had a negative net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Itaconix will post -8.4299999 EPS for the current year.

Itaconix Company Profile

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care.

