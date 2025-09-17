Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

JAAA stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

