JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.78 ($18.79) and last traded at €15.59 ($18.56). Approximately 109,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.36 ($18.29).
JCDecaux Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.27.
About JCDecaux
JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.
