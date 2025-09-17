JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $39.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CCL opened at $31.19 on Monday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.