Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Bullish (NYSE:BLSH)

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Get Bullish alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bullish currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Report on BLSH

Bullish Stock Performance

Bullish Company Profile

Shares of BLSH opened at $51.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.90. Bullish has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

(Get Free Report)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.