kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

kneat.com Stock Performance

KSIOF stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. kneat.com has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

About kneat.com

See Also

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

