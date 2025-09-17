Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Head to Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 21.45% 11.23% 1.10% Landmark Bancorp 17.55% 12.09% 1.08%

Volatility & Risk

First Capital has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital and Landmark Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $58.13 million 2.58 $11.94 million $3.94 11.35 Landmark Bancorp $89.35 million 1.76 $13.00 million $2.82 9.66

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Capital pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats First Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides residential mortgage loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, credit cards and other personal loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

