Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $51.98 on Monday. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $118.21. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

