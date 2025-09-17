Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

LINE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Lineage Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lineage has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.42.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $995,271.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,016.44. The trade was a 60.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,752. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lineage by 1,396.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 215,423 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Lineage by 419.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lineage during the first quarter worth approximately $35,178,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lineage by 3,141.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lineage by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,242 shares during the last quarter.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

