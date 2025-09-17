LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.85.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.