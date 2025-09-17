Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $216.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.6667.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the sale, the chairman owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,212,673.84. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,283,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,390 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,199,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,958,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,415,000 after acquiring an additional 554,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $162,545,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $214.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

