Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 6.35. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $420,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,810,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,229,008.72. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,327.66. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.