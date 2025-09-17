Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 125,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 173,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Marathon Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.
About Marathon Gold
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
