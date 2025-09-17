Marotta Asset Management Sells 437 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,432 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 52,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 88,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $103,760,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $509.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

