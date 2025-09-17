McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 604 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day moving average is $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.