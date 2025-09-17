MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Receives $24.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.20 in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MINISO Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

MINISO Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 103,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 40,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $24.80 on Friday. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $692.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.