Mizuho Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $123.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.64 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

