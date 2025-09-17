Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 8.0%

KOS opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.26 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,411,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,898,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after buying an additional 3,127,003 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,102 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.