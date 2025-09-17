Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

