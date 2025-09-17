Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock Price

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKV. Barclays upped their target price on BKV from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BKV from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of BKV stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. BKV has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. BKV had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $322.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. Equities analysts predict that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BKV news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $216,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 200,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,415.36. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $449,870. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of BKV by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BKV by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BKV by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

