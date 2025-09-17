Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Stock Price

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $227.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPOR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

View Our Latest Report on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:GPOR opened at $176.18 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $136.45 and a 12 month high of $210.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.79.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by ($0.85). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $447.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.57 million.

Insider Activity at Gulfport Energy

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.