Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $24.63 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

