Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Stock Price

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $13.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 376.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 154.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

