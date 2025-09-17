Mizuho Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $18.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APA. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. APA has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in APA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

