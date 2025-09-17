Mizuho Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 103,352 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

