Mizuho Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $176.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.39.

Read Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.9%

FANG stock opened at $138.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.