Mizuho Lowers Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target to $26.00

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.05% from the company’s current price.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Report on DEC

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Diversified Energy

NYSE DEC opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Diversified Energy by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diversified Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 489,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diversified Energy by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 191,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.