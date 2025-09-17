Mizuho Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $69.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,863.74. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $47,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,375. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,380 shares of company stock worth $549,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 143.1% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,556,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 45.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,334,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,194,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,715,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

