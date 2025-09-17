Mizuho Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $50.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

