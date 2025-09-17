Mizuho Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $39.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $44.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

SM stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.46.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The firm had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in SM Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

