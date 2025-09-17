Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $166,872.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $31,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,791.92. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,803 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $137.56 on Wednesday. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

