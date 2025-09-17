Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $41.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.8125.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,708,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,458,000 after buying an additional 1,420,690 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,868,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,100,000 after buying an additional 626,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,917,000 after buying an additional 1,217,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,597,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.37.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The company’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

