Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,125,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after purchasing an additional 666,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $361.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.