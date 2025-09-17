MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Zacks Research raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Macquarie upped their price target on MongoDB from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MDB stock opened at $327.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -334.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.06 and a 200-day moving average of $210.53. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,556 shares of company stock valued at $16,056,341 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.