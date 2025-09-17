MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.29.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $327.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.53. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.05 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233,275.73. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,847.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,556 shares of company stock valued at $16,056,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daventry Group LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 151,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

