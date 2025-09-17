Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Shares Up 10% – What’s Next?

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 29,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Moon River Moly Stock Up 10.0%

The company has a market cap of C$21.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47.

Moon River Moly Company Profile

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

