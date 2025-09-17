Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Price

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.