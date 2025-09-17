NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,253 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $259.83 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.38 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

