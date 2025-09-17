NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,727 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares in the company, valued at $131,074,304.81. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $290.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.