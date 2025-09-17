NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 63,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,048.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,162,000 after purchasing an additional 415,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
BABA opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $386.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Articles
