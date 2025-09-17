NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 14,973.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,637,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,000,000 after purchasing an additional 356,143 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,250,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,730,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,140,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after acquiring an additional 266,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,913,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,810,000 after acquiring an additional 520,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

