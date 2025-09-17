NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 202.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

