NBC Securities Inc. Buys 235 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,095,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 85,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TMO opened at $480.70 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $623.77. The company has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

