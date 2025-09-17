NBC Securities Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

