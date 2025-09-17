NBC Securities Inc. Buys 304 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $184.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $186.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

