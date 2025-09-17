NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in LPL Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.67.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $336.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.47 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,836. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,580 shares of company stock worth $1,671,235 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

